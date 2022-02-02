Lando Norris: The British starlet who sings to McLaren engineers, giggles after describing windy track conditions as ‘blowy’ and poked fun at himself following his ‘first Formula 1 win’
The new Formula 1 campaign is just around the corner and that means fans can look forward to seeing more of Lando Norris. While it was Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton who battled it out for the world championship last year, the McLaren driver was among a cluster of competitors who were battling for third […]Full Article