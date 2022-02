Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said Karim Benzema could be fit for Thursday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, but warned he will not be risked unnecessarily. The France striker – who sustained a hamstring strain in the 2-2 draw with Elche on January 23 – will train with his team-mates on Wednesday, according to Ancelotti, but the coach […]