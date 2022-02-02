Former Aston Villa and Birmingham boss Steve Bruce early favourite to replace sacked Valerien Ismael as next West Brom manager odds are revealed

Steve Bruce is being strongly considered for a return to management at West Brom, talkSPORT understands. The Baggies are looking for a new manager following the departure of Valerien Ismael on Wednesday and the bookies have Bruce as the front-runner for the post. BetVictor has Bruce, who’s previously managed the Baggies’ Midlands rivals Aston Villa and Birmingham, at 1/4 […]