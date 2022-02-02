'Lakers aren’t going anywhere without LeBron James' – Shannon Sharpe on the king's injury I UNDISPUTED

LeBron James has missed three straight games with knee swelling. According to Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach Frank Vogel, there’s legitimate concern around King James. One anonymous Lakers staffer said quote "Every day [LeBron] is out, we sink." The Lakers are 9th in the NBA’s Western Conference Standings and are set to take on the 10th place Portland Trailblazers Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Shannon Sharpe on the seriousness of LeBron James' injury.