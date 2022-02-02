Sadio Mane inspires Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final after a 3-1 win against Burkina Faso, as Paris Saint-Germain duo Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye both get on scoresheet
Sadio Mane inspired Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final with a goal and an assist, as they beat Burkina Faso 3-1. The Liverpool forward was involved in two of his nation’s three goals as they progressed to the final, where they will face either Cameroon or Reds teammate Mo Salah’s Egypt. Paris Saint-Germain […]Full Article