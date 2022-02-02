Afcon 2022: Sadio Mane helps Senegal reach Afcon final by beating Burkina Faso
Watch as Senegal advance to their third Africa Cup of Nations final with Sadio Mane on target to help them overcome Burkino Faso.Full Article
Senegal are through to their third Africa Cup of Nations final after three second-half goals, including one from Sadio Mane, gives..