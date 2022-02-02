Capitals' Tom Wilson named to NHL All-Star Game after Alex Ovechkin tests positive for COVID-19
Tom Wilson, who has been suspended five times by the NHL, was named an All-Star replacement for Washington Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin.
Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Wednesday's game vs. Edmonton and also will not..