Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Williams date: UK start time, undercard, talkSPORT commentary, live stream and latest news for middleweight grudge match set to take place in Cardiff – Claressa Shields in action
Published
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams are finally set to face off this weekend and the clash will be exclusively live on talkSPORT. The fight was initially scheduled to take place in mid-December but Williams had to pull out with a shoulder injury. A new date was set for their clash with Saturday, January 29 put […]Full Article