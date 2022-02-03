Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz: 'We're not going to talk about Kyle Beach'
Published
Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz says he's no longer "going to talk about Kyle Beach," a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by a coach.
Published
Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz says he's no longer "going to talk about Kyle Beach," a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by a coach.
Speaking Wednesday night at a town hall organized by the team, Chicago owner Rocky Wirtz angrily rejected any conversation..
During a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz shut down questions about fallout surrounding the..