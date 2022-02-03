NBA: Los Angeles Lakers beat Portland Trail Blazers to end losing run
Anthony Davis scores 30 points and makes 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers for their first win in four games.Full Article
