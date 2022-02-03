Roy Keane ‘in talks’ for Sunderland job and backed for return by Black Cats legend, who insists Irishman ‘doesn’t need to change’ and ‘fans will love him again’
Published
Roy Keane has been backed for the Sunderland job by a Black Cats legend, who insists the fiery Irishman ‘doesn’t need to change’ to return to the management. Former Manchester United captain Keane has been in talks with the Wearside club over a possible return to the Stadium of Light dugout. Sunderland have begun their […]Full Article