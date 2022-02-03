Raith Rovers confirm David Goodwillie won’t play for club in dramatic U-turn after furious backlash over controversial signing – ‘We got it wrong’
Raith Rovers have announced that David Goodwillie won't play for the club following a furious backlash to his signing. Goodwillie was ruled to have committed rape by a civil court judge in 2017 and many reacted angrily to his arrival at the Scottish Championship club on Monday. The Rovers initially stood by their decision despite […]