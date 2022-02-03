Steve Bruce offered West Brom job and intends to accept just three months after Newcastle exit as Simon Jordan texts him: ‘Are you mad?’
Steve Bruce is close to finalising a return to management at West Brom, talkSPORT understands. The Baggies sacked Valerien Ismael on Wednesday with the club sixth in the Championship and are moving swiftly to appoint his replacement. Bruce is no stranger to taking a job in the midlands having previously managed Birmingham and Aston Villa. […]Full Article