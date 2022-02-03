Michail Antonio disappointed with West Ham not signing a striker in January transfer window
West Ham's Michail Antonio wanted a striker to join the club during January transfer windowFull Article
Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's backup striker after West Ham failed to sign anyone in the January transfer window
West Ham boss David Moyes insists he has not taken a gamble in refusing to sign another striker as back-up to Michail Antonio.