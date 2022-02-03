Jesse Lingard given time off ‘to clear his mind’ after denied Manchester United exit, reveals Ralf Rangnick who says Paul Pogba could return for FA Cup clash vs Middlesbrough
Jesse Lingard has been given a few days off ‘to clear up his mind’, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed, after the midfielder was denied a move away from the club during the January transfer window. There was reported interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham, where he spent six months on […]Full Article