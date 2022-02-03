Aston Villa completed the shock transfer of Calum Chambers from Arsenal in January and Villa fans have had their say through a survey conducted by BirminghamLive.Full Article
Aston Villa fans have their say on Steven Gerrard's shock Arsenal transfer
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The £4m star Aston Villa tracked before Steven Gerrard opted for Arsenal transfer
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa reportedly tracked Galatasaray's Christian Luyindama before completing the signing of Calum Chambers from Arsenal
Advertisement
More coverage
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard gives Aaron Ramsey's Rangers move seal of approval as message sent to fans
Wales Online
Aaron Ramsey sealed arguably the shock move of the January transfer window when he signed for Rangers