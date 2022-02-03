Frank Lampard revels in Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek â€˜hungerâ€™ to prove themselves, as Everton manager reveals plan to get new signings firing
New Everton boss Frank Lampard believes Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek can use their recent disappointment to lift the Toffees. Both midfielders signed for Everton following Lampardâ€™s appointment on deadline day, with Alli moving on a permanent deal from Tottenham and Van de Beek joining on loan from Manchester United. Once considered two [â€¦]