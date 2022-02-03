Shane McMahon tried to buy UFC, made first WWE appearance in maiden Royal Rumble but has now been ‘quietly let go’ by father Vince after latest chaos
As is historical tradition with monarchies, the son tends to inherit the family throne. However, that is not the case for Shane McMahon. The son of the WWE chairman, Vince McMahon, has reportedly been ‘quietly let go’ from the company following his role in the 2022 Royal Rumble. McMahon made his return for the first time since […]Full Article