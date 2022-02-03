Shannon Sharpe: If the Lakers can move off Russ, it greatly increases LeBron’s chance to stay and win I UNDISPUTED

While the Los Angeles Lakers won without LeBron James last night, they still sit two games below .500, currently in the ninth seed in the Western Conference playoff race. Charles Oakley thinks that's not good enough for the King, telling Sirius XM Radio quote: 'His legacy right now is he definitely wants to win a championship before he retires… He might leave LA to get it. He left twice. He’ll leave again.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he does not 100 percent agree with Oakley.