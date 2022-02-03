Skip Bayless: The Vikings missed out on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh I UNDISPUTED

Jim Harbaugh has reportedly informed the University of Michigan that despite interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings job this week, he plans to return to the school for the 2022 season instead of jumping ship to the NFL. Michigan was reportedly quote "elated" to get Harbaugh's decision. The Vikings now shift their focus to Los Angeles Rams’ OC Kevin O'Connell to fulfill their vacant head coach position. Skip Bayless on Harbaugh’s return to Michigan.