Athletic Bilbao avenged their Supercopa de Espana final loss by defeating Real Madrid 1-0 in Thursday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final. Alex Berenguer struck a brilliant winner in the 89th minute to send Marcelino’s men into the last four, where Valencia, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano await. Madrid had beaten Athletic 2-0 in last month’s Supercopa […]