Opinion: Team figure skating event at the Olympics has one major flaw
Published
The Olympic team figure skating event, introduced just eight years ago, is an opportunity and a hindrance to the people who matter most, the skaters.
Published
The Olympic team figure skating event, introduced just eight years ago, is an opportunity and a hindrance to the people who matter most, the skaters.
Dear Gossips,Nathan Chen! The Olympics are one (1) day old, and we already have a GREAT Olympic story. The figure skating team..