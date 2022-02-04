Jurgen Klopp thrilled by new Liverpool star Luis Diaz and hopes Reds can still land Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho despite deadline day disappointment
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool remain interested in Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho and has expressed excitement over the signing of Luis Diaz. The Reds struck the biggest deal of the January window by landing Colombia forward Diaz from Porto for £37.5million. However, they ran out of time to secure the services of Fulham star Carvalho.