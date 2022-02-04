Five times club teammates have faced each other in international cup finals including Mount vs Jorginho and Arsenal captains Fabregas and Van Persie as Liverpool duo Mane and Salah battle for AFCON glory
Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be the latest stars to put their friendship on hold in pursuit of international glory this weekend. The dynamic Reds duo will be pitted against each other in the Africa Cup of Nations final as Mane's Senegal duke it out with Salah's Egypt. The ever increasing expansion