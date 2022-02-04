Antonio Conte says Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski available for Brighton FA Cup clash and reveals how new signings could fit into Tottenham team
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has revealed new signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur could face Brighton in the FA Cup – live on talkSPORT 2. The duo were landed on transfer deadline day from Conte's former club Juventus and could well be influential straight away. Spurs refreshed their squad with Swede Kulusevski joining on