Nick Wright: ‘The Brooklyn Nets have no shot in the East’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright: ‘The Brooklyn Nets have no shot in the East’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports

Published

Chris Broussard says there's still hope for the Brooklyn Nets, even after losing for the 6th straight game to the Sacramento Kings, but Nick Wright is not convinced. With James Harden struggling to perform with the same tenacity he had last season, and Kyrie Irving only being available for away games, Nick Wright doesn't think this team will be able to compete in the East.

Full Article