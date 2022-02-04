Chris Broussard: LeBron congratulating Reggie Jackson on Twitter is not a good look on him I UNDISPUTED

Reggie Jackson hit the game-winner for the Clippers in their 111-110 win over the LeBron James-less Lakers last night. Afterwards, the King actually took to Twitter to give Jackson props on the shot, saying quote: 'Great Game!! Mr. October with a big time shot to end it. Salute.' Laker Nation was offended on LeBron congratulating the opposition, with one fan even replying: 'Kobe would never do that (bleep), have some Laker pride!' First Things First Co-host Chris Broussard discusses whether he had a problem with what LeBron said or not.