Steve Bruce: New West Bromwich Albion boss targets fifth promotion to 'the big league'
Published
New West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce is aiming for a fifth promotion to "the big league" after signing an 18-month contract.Full Article
Published
New West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce is aiming for a fifth promotion to "the big league" after signing an 18-month contract.Full Article
Former Aston Villa and Birmingham City boss Steve Bruce is on the verge of becoming the new manager of West Bromwich Albion three..
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- New West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce is aiming for a fifth promotion to "the..