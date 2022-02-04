Joy Taylor says she's done buying into the Cowboys. After only 3 playoff wins in 25 years, Joy makes the case that we should be a little more realistic about who Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are.Full Article
Joy Taylor: 'It's time to be realistic about the Dallas Cowboys' I THE HERD
