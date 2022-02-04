Joy Taylor: 'Lakers fans have wildly unrealistic expectations for this team' I THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Los Angeles Clippers, just missing out on a win after Anthony Davis missed a buzzer beater that would have put them ahead. Joy Taylor shares her biggest takeaways from the game, explains why Lakers fans have unrealistic expectations, and makes a case that the Lakers and Clippers may be the same team.Full Article
