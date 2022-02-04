Manchester United starlet Anthony Elanga was comforted by his teammates after missing the decisive penalty in the shootout against Middlesbrough on Friday nightFull Article
Anthony Elanga blazes Man Utd penalty before team-mates rush to shootout villain
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Wasteful Man United dumped out of FA Cup as Middlesbrough triumph in shoot-out
Middlesbrough celebrated a famous penalty shoot-out victory at Old Trafford after Anthony Elanga’s miss saw Manchester United..
Belfast Telegraph