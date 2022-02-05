‘Manchester United is dead’ and ‘run by idiots’, says ranting fan, who blasts ‘rotten’ players and labels the Glazers as ‘parasites’ after humiliating FA Cup exit
“Rest in peace MUFC.” These were the words of fuming Manchester United fan John, who in an incredible tirade blasted the ‘rotten’ players and ‘parasite’ owners following their shock exit from the FA Cup. The 12-time winners of the competition were dumped out by Middlesbrough, losing 8-7 in a nerve-jangling penalty shootout. But Man United […]Full Article