Roy Jones Jr is a four weight champion, who once knocked man out with hands behind his back, fought Mike Tyson, was faster than Floyd Mayweather and now trying to make Chris Eubank Jr a champion
Published
There is a point in the boxing career of Roy Jones Jr where, if he had retired at the perfect time, he might have gone down as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter of all time – above even Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson and his contemporary Floyd Mayweather Jr. Jones, the trainer of Chris Eubank Jr […]Full Article