IND U19 vs ENG U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 6:30 PM IST February 5

India Under 19 and England Under 19 will battle it out for 2022 ICC U19 World Cup trophy on Saturday (February 5). After numerous problems due to Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, Team India jumped past every hurdle in their way to a record 5th Under 19 World Cup title. This is will be India's fourth Under 19 World Cup final and the Yash Dhull led-side will definately look to bring the trohy home. India lost to Bangladesh Under 19 in the previous final, However, beating Australia U19 in the semis by a huge margin of 96 runs will give India full confidence to thrash the England U19 and win the World Cup.