Instagram investigating racist abuse of Anthony Elanga on Instagram after penalty miss for Manchester United, as Marcus Rashford sends message of support to teenager
Published
Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga suffered racist abuse on Instagram on Friday night after the Red Devils’ FA Cup exit. Meta, the company which owns Instagram as well as Facebook and WhatsApp, said it is investigating a number of comments on the 19-year-old’s page, which have been taken down. Elanga, the Sweden youth international, missed […]Full Article