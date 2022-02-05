Declan Rice does Michael Jackson dance after breaking Kidderminster hearts in dying moments of FA Cup tie, as West Ham legend says price tag will go up
Published
Like Carlos Vinicius celebrating in the style of Kylian Mbappe against non-league Marine, Declan Rice also went for it after scoring against Kidderminster. But while ex-Tottenham man Vinicius was compounding misery, West Ham’s Rice was breaking hearts in the FA Cup. The England midfielder, brought on to save the Hammers against the sixth-tier side, scored […]Full Article