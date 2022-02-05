Chelsea survive MASSIVE FA Cup scare against League One Plymouth as Kepa Arrizabalaga saves extra-time penalty to help full-strength Blues scrape through
Chelsea survived a huge scare and needed extra-time to beat League One Plymouth 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round, with Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saving a late penalty to break Pilgrim hearts. The Blues were forced to come from behind after Macaulay Gillesphey’s header in the eighth minute. Cesar Azpilicueta equalised before half-time, but the […]Full Article