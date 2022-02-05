Four years ago, after being unable to land her slopestyle jumps in Pyeongchang, a 16-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott said she "never wanted to feel that way again".Today in Beijing the snowboarder is primed to experience an emotion...Full Article
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Kiwis in action schedule
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
