Scotland fight back to claim dramatic victory over England in thrilling Calcutta Cup after Luke Cowan-Dickie concedes costly penalty try in pulsating Six Nations encounter
Scotland triumphed in the Calcutta Cup after claiming a dramatic 20-17 victory over England in the Six Nations after Luke Cowan-Dickie conceded a costly late penalty try. England dominated possession for large parts the match in what was a pulsating clash at Murrayfield, but Scotland were clinical and made their work on the ball pay […]Full Article