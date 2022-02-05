Sir Lewis Hamilton has finally returned to the public eye to deliver fans a message following the heartbreak of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which his team lost to Red BullFull Article
Lewis Hamilton says "I'm back" as he finally ends social media hiatus after F1 heartbreak
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lewis Hamilton breaks social media silence with new haircut after F1 heartbreak
Daily Star
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has made an appearance on social media for the first time since dramatically..