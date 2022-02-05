Scotland beats England 20-17 in Six Nations thriller
Published
Scotland pulled off consecutive wins over England for the first time in 38 years with a gripping 20-17 victory at Murrayfield in the Six Nations on Saturday. The…Full Article
Published
Scotland pulled off consecutive wins over England for the first time in 38 years with a gripping 20-17 victory at Murrayfield in the Six Nations on Saturday. The…Full Article
Scotland launched their Six Nations campaign with a dramatic 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield on Saturday as they recorded..