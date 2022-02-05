As Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane face off in Africa Cup of Nations final, Liverpool fans will hope there’s no bust-up like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney at World Cup – and they do have previous
Published
Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will face the ultimate test of their friendship and club comradeship when they go head-to-head to become kings of Africa. Much has been said of the Reds duo’s friendly rivalry and, although both have denied it, their club will hope Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final doesn’t go […]Full Article