Winter Olympics: New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins gold in women's snowboard slopestyle final
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott produces a sensational final snowboard slopestyle run to win New Zealand's first Winter Olympics gold.Full Article
After sending 141 athletes to 16 Olympics since 1952, New Zealand have for the first time struck gold in the cold.Zoi..
Jamie Anderson, Julia Marino and Hailey Langland advance to final, but not as easily as New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott.
Team GB's Katie Ormerod fails to reach the snowboard slopestyle final while New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synott leads the way in..