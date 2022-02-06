The latest Stoke City headlines from the Potteries as Michael O'Neill's men defeated Wigan to reach the FA Cup fifth round.Full Article
Josh Maja delivers on Stoke City promise as Michael O'Neill makes 'really good' point
The Sentinel Stoke0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Stoke City's seven-point transfer check list and how Josh Maja could work when Sam Surridge didn't
Leading football analyst Mark Taylor reviews Stoke City transfer policy and major changes under Michael O'Neill
The Sentinel Stoke