Live action, analysis, and reaction from the City Ground as Leicester City take on East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest for the first time in eight years in the FA Cup fourth round.Full Article
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City LIVE Team news and match updates from FA Cup derby
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leicester City team news v Nottingham Forest: Iheanacho replaces Daka as three changes made
Leicester Mercury
How Leicester City line up at the City Ground for the FA Cup fourth round as they play Nottingham Forest for a chance to meet..
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest Live: Kick-off time, team news and score updates from Championship clash
Cardiff City welcome in-form Nottingham Forest to Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon
Wales Online