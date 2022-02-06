Harvey Elliott returns from horror injury to score ‘top class’ first-ever Liverpool goal as Messi-esque 18-year-old stars alongside new signing Luis Diaz in FA Cup win over Cardiff
Harvey Elliott returned from a horrendous five month injury to score his first-ever Liverpool goal in sublime fashion during a 3-1 FA Cup win over Cardiff. The 18-year-old signalled his return in perfect fashion after entering the pitch alongside new signing Luis Diaz to rapturous applause. Elliott ended the game in the 76th minute with […]Full Article