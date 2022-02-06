Chris Eubank Jr was dominant in his points victory over Liam Williams on Saturday night but the Brit had to overcome some rough tactics from the Welshman which he did with some "dirty fighting" of his ownFull Article
Chris Eubank Jr took a bite of Liam Williams' glove during grudge match
