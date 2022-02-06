Nottingham Forest wonderkid Brennan Johnson is admired by David Beckham and Roy Keane, has replaced Gareth Bale, while Leeds, Newcastle and Everton are keen to sign Wales star
Brennan Johnson looks set to be the next young stars to emerge in the EFL before kicking on to enjoy a career in the Premier League. The Nottingham Forest starlet is a target for top flight newcomers Brentford who are keen on a move for the player this month, talkSPORT understands. After tracking the player […]Full Article