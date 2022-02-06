FA Cup: Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho pulls one back against Nottingham Forest
Published
Watch as Kelechi Iheanacho keeps Leicester City's hopes alive against Nottingham Forest who lead 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round.Full Article
Published
Watch as Kelechi Iheanacho keeps Leicester City's hopes alive against Nottingham Forest who lead 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round.Full Article
How Leicester City line up at the City Ground for the FA Cup fourth round as they play Nottingham Forest for a chance to meet..