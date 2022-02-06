Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes debut, Adama Traore gets first assist of the season, Jordi Alba scores worldie, while Dani Alves is sent off in Barcelona’s crazy win over Atletico Madrid
Barcelona leapfrogged Atletico Madrid into the top four of LaLiga with a 4-2 win in a crazy clash at the Camp Nou. The match saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make his Barca debut, coming on for fellow debutant Adama Traore. Traore earlier provided an assist just 21 minutes into his second Barcelona debut having failed to get […]Full Article